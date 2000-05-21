Land Rover Discovery Petrol & Diesel (89 - 98) Haynes Repair Manual

Description

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Models include Commercial and special/limited editions., Petrol: 3.5 litre (3528cc) and 3.9 litre (3947cc) V8., Turbo-Diesel: 2.5 litre (2495cc) 4-cyl Tdi.

Does NOT cover 2.0 litre Mpi petrol engine. Does NOT cover revised range introduced. December 1998.

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Cover: Paperback
Published: Sunday, May 21, 2000
Part Number: 3016
ISBN: 9781785213304
