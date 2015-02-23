Description
Peugeot 106 Petrol & Diesel (1991 - 2004) Haynes Repair Manual
Product description
Complete coverage for your Peugeot 106 Petrol and Diesel (91 - 04) J to 53
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
Hatchback models, including Rallye and special/limited editions.
Petrol: 1.0 litre (954cc), 1.1 litre (1124cc) 1.3 litre (1294cc), 1.4 litre (1360cc) and 1.6 litre (1587cc), inc. 16-valve.
Diesel: 1.4 litre (1360cc) and 1.5 litre (1527cc).
Table of contents
General Information
Chapter 1: Part A: Routine maintenance and servicing - petrol models
Chapter 1: Part B: Routine maintenance and servicing - diesel models
Chapter 2: Part A: Petrol engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2: Part B: Diesel engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2: Part C: Engine removal and overhaul procedures
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems
Chapter 4: Part A: Fuel/exhaust systems - carburettor petrol models
Chapter 4: Part B: Fuel/exhaust systems - single-point petrol injection models
Chapter 4: Part C: Fuel/exhaust systems - multi-point petrol injection models
Chapter 4: Part D: Fuel/exhaust systems - diesel models
Chapter 4: Part E: Emission control systems
Chapter 5: Part A: Starting and charging systems
Chapter 5: Part B: Ignition system – petrol engines
Chapter 5: Part C: Preheating system – diesel engines
Chapter 6: Clutch
Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transmission
Chapter 7: Part B: Automatic transmission
Chapter 8: Driveshafts
Chapter 9: Braking system
Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems
Chapter 11: Bodywork and fittings
Chapter 12: Body electrical systems, Wiring diagrams, Reference