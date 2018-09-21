Land Rover Discovery Series 1 1989 - 1998 The Essential Buyer's Guide

Features

• Like having a real marque expert at your side – benefit from the author’s years of real ownership experience

• Full coverage of all Land Rover Discovery Series 1 models

• Where and how to buy a Land Rover Discovery Series 1

• Advice on choosing the right model and condition

• Comprehensive inspection and scoring guide

• In-depth analysis of strengths and weaknesses

• Discussion of desirable upgrades as well as modifications to avoid

• Market and value data

• Details of Land Rover club backup and support organisations

• How to spot a bad vehicle quickly

Description

Buying a 1st-generation Discovery can be complicated. This book helps you identify potential problems, and explains the model variants to help you make the right choice. It aims to make the buying process, and subsequent ownership, both painless and enjoyable, and is an ideal guide for both enthusiast buyers and investors or collectors.

Synopsis

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from James Taylor’s years of experience with the Land Rover Discovery, learn how to spot a bad example quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right Discovery at the right price!

Focusing on the Series 1 Discovery, this book is packed with good advice – from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the Discovery community, to whether a Discovery will suit you and your lifestyle – this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the Land Rover Discovery of your dreams.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1989-1998



Models Covered:

All first-generation Land Rover Discovery, 1989-1998