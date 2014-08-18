Land Rover Freelander (Nov 06 - 14) Haynes Repair Manual

Description

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Freelander 2 models (2WD and 4x4 versions) with turbo-diesel engines., Turbo-Diesel: 2.2 litre (2179 cc).

Does NOT cover petrol engine models

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Cover: Paperback
Published: Monday, August 18, 2014
Part Number: 5636
ISBN: 9780857336361
Freelander 2

Diesel: 2.2L (2179 cc)

Not covered: Petrol engines

