Land Rover Freelander (97 - Oct 06) Haynes Repair Manual

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Freelander Hardback, Softback and Station Wagon., Supersedes 3929 and 4263., Petrol: 1.8 litre (1796cc) 4-cylinder., Turbo-Diesel: 2.0 litre (1951cc TD4 and 1994cc L-Series).

Does NOT cover models with 2.5 litre V6 petrol engine. Does NOT cover new ‘Freelander 2’ range introduced November 2006.

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Published: Monday, November 24, 2014

Part Number: 5571

ISBN: 9780857338747

Wagon including special/limited editions

Petrol: K Series 1.8L DOHC. Diesel: L Series 2.0L (1994cc) SOHC Turbo, TD4 2.0L (1951cc) DOHC Turbo, PG1 & Getrag Manual transmissions, Jatco Automatic Transmission, IRD Transfer Case

Not covered: 2.5L V6 Petrol

