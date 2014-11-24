Land Rover Freelander (97 - Oct 06) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
Specific Information: Freelander Hardback, Softback and Station Wagon., Supersedes 3929 and 4263., Petrol: 1.8 litre (1796cc) 4-cylinder., Turbo-Diesel: 2.0 litre (1951cc TD4 and 1994cc L-Series).
Exclusions:
Does NOT cover models with 2.5 litre V6 petrol engine. Does NOT cover new ‘Freelander 2’ range introduced November 2006.
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Monday, November 24, 2014
Part Number: 5571
ISBN: 9780857338747
Author:
Description 1:
Wagon including special/limited editions
Description 2:
Petrol: K Series 1.8L DOHC. Diesel: L Series 2.0L (1994cc) SOHC Turbo, TD4 2.0L (1951cc) DOHC Turbo, PG1 & Getrag Manual transmissions, Jatco Automatic Transmission, IRD Transfer Case
Description 3:
Not covered: 2.5L V6 Petrol
Description 4: