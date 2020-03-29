Land Rover - The Story Of The Car That Conquered The World (9780008194253)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780008194253
UPC:
9780008201135
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.65 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Land Rover - The Story Of The Car That Conquered The World (9780008194253) (9780008194253)
  • Land Rover - The Story Of The Car That Conquered The World (9780008194253) (9780008194253)
$35.00
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

Author: Ben Fogle, Softbound, 327 Pages, ISBN: 9780008194253,

It is said that for more than half the world's population, the first car they ever saw was a Land Rover Defender, which has remained relatively unchanged for nearly seven decades.

To understand this national love affair, Ben has travelled the length of the British Isles in a Defender, spending time with fellow Land Rover enthusiasts.

After 67 years and 2 million vehicles the Land Rover Defender has ceased production, and this book is a fitting tribute to this most British institution which has stood as a beacon of durability and Britishness across the world.

Every Land Rover has its own unique story to tell.

This is the story of the world's favourite car.

View AllClose

Related Products

The Land Rover Story The Land Rover Story Back Cover
Add to Cart

The Land Rover Story

$29.95
Author: Giles Chapman, ISBN: 9780752489940, Published in 2014, Hardcover, 127 pages The very first Land Rover, launched in 1948, owed its low-key existence to shoestring British ingenuity and...
Out of stock
Land Rover: The Story Of The Car That Conquered The World (9780008201135) Land Rover: The Story Of The Car That Conquered The World (9780008201135) - back

William Collins

Land Rover - The Story Of The Car That Conquered The World

$49.95
Author: Ben Fogle, Softbound, 327 Pages, ISBN: 9780008201135, First Edition, 2016 It is said that for more than half the world's population, the first car they ever saw was a Land Rover...
Land Rover - A Short Story (9782917260302) Land Rover - A Short Story (9782917260302) - back
Add to Cart

Land Rover - A Short Story

$24.95
Author: Brian Williams, Softbound, ISBN:9782917260302 - First Published, 2013 For many years, Land Rover was synonymous with capable, good-value, and easy-to-maintain vehicles that served farmers...
Land Rover Freelander The Complete Story (9781785003264)
Add to Cart

Crowood

Land Rover Freelander The Complete Story

$89.95
Author: James Taylor, Hardbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9781785003264, First published, June, 2017 Land Rover Freelander - The Complete Story recounts the history of the Land Rover Freelander,...