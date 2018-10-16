Land Rovers in British Military Service - coil sprung models 1970 to 2007 (James Taylor, Geoff Fletcher)

SKU:
9781787112407
UPC:
9781787112407
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Land Rovers in British Military Service - coil sprung models 1970 to 2007
  • Land Rovers in British Military Service - coil sprung models 1970 to 2007
$95.00

Description

Hardback • 25x25cm • 144 pages • 275 pictures

ISBN: 978-1-787112-40-7

Features

• Brief description of all coil-sprung models used by the British armed forces
• Exhaustive lists of serial numbers
• Contract details
• Special variants
• Includes (some) non-operational prototypes
• Extensively illustrated
• Includes Army, Navy and RAF purchases
• Much new information
• Written by two leading experts
• Overview of operational uses and users

Description

Land Rover’s coil-sprung models include the first-generation Range Rover, One Ten family, Defender family and first-generation Discovery models. All have been taken into service by the British armed forces, and this unique book describes and illustrates their uses and adaptations, while containing comprehensive vehicle lists and contract details.

Synopsis

For anyone interested in the coil-sprung Land Rovers that have served (and still serve) with the British armed forces, this book is a must. It covers first-generation Range Rover and Discovery models, as well as the One Ten, Ninety and One Two Seven, their Defender successors and, of course the Wolf XD derivatives. Coverage deliberately ends at 2007 to respect current military sensibilities. This unique and extensively illustrated book describes and illustrates British military use and adaptations of these vehicles, and also contains comprehensive vehicle lists and contract details. The book is a sequel to British Military Land Rovers, the leaf-sprung models, by the same two authors (published by Herridge & Sons in 2015).

Additional Information

Period Covered:
1970-2007

Models Covered:
All coil-sprung Land Rover models in British military service.

View AllClose

Related Products

Land Rover Military Portfolio Land Rover Military Portfolio
Add to Cart

Brooklands Books

Land Rover Military Portfolio

$69.95
By: Brooklands Books . A portfolio of articles written by Bob Morrison the well known expert on military Land Rovers. Reports cover their use in Belgium, Australia, Portugal, Holland, Kuwait,...
$69.95
Add to Cart
Land Rovers In Military Service Land Rovers In Military Service
Add to Cart

Brooklands Books

Land Rovers In Military Service

$49.95
By: Brooklands Books . This collection of Bob Morrisons 'Military Scene' includes reports from Land Rover Owner Magazine on military Land Rovers on duty in Belgium, Australia, Portugal, Holland,...
$49.95
Add to Cart