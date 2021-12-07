Le Mans 24 Hours 2021 Official Review Bluray

Description

The 2021 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans saw the introduction of the new "Hypercar" class, pitting Toyota Gazoo Racing's GR010 hybrid against conventionally-powered Alpine and Glickenhaus cars.

Alongside the hypercars there was a full-grid of 25 LMP2 cars, 8 LM GTEPro and 23 LMGTE Am cars.

The shift of dates to August meant the weather may well play more of a part than in June, but with a full testing schedule already completed and the grid bursting with talent, there was every chance of a thrilling race, right down to the last few laps.

As always Duke is producing a 4-hour-long official review featuring the excellent Radio Le Mans commentary and as much racing content as possible. 

The official review is the best distillation of the 24-hour race, without losing any of the drama, atmosphere and excitement. 

