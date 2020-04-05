Learning The English Wheel (William H. Longyard, 9781935828891)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781935828891
UPC:
9781935828891
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Learning The English Wheel (William H. Longyard, 9781935828891)
  • Learning The English Wheel (William H. Longyard, 9781935828891)
$69.95
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

Despite the fact that thousands of English wheel machines have been sold in the past ten years there is currently no book dedicated to English wheeling. Owners of these machines are at a loss on how to really use them - because of the lack of detailed published material.

This new book from Wolfgang Publications covers all aspects of English wheeling, from making your own wheel to learning the basics, from fabricating high-crown panels to reverse flares. The photos used through the book serve to illustrate both what makes up a good English wheel, and how — exactly — to use an English wheel. Side bars and interviews done with famous wheelers and fabricators from around the world help to give personal insight from the best of the best.

As a serious auto hobbyist, long-time student of the English wheel, published author and retired shop teacher, William H. Longyard is ideally suited to finally lift the veil of missing, and mis-information regarding the best and most productive use of the English wheel.

View AllClose

Related Products

Forghieri on Ferrari
Add to Cart

Forghieri on Ferrari (English Edition)

Giorgio NADA Editore

$189.95
ISBN: 9788879115650, Author: Forghieri M and Buzzonetti, Hardbound, 303 Pages, 1st English Languge Edition Published 2013 Many of the Ferrari single seaters and sports racers that won...
Out of stock
Showroom: Mercedes-Benz (English) (mb1961)

Showroom - Mercedes-Benz (English)

$75.00
Daimler-Benz Company, Hardbound, 53 Pages, ISBN: mb1961 - First Edition -  1961 - *English Edition - Second-Hand book in excellent condition !   Many great men have searched for "happy"...
The Peugeot Lion - English Edition (9782910048631) The Peugeot Lion - English Edition (9782910048631)
Add to Cart

The Peugeot Lion - English Edition

Ronald Hirle

$100.00
Authors: Andre Costa, Jean Claude Francolon & Luc Berujeau, Hardbound, 222 Pages, ISBN: 9782910048631 - English Edition published in 1998- RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION_ Writing...
Porsche 911R - English Edition Porsche 911R - English Edition
Add to Cart

Porsche 911R - English Edition

T. A. G. Books

$950.00
Porsche 911R: The new book (English Edition)  The story of Porsche's two 911R models told on 384 pages Starting end of November 2017, the book will be available in two editions: English...