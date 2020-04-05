Learning The English Wheel (William H. Longyard, 9781935828891)

Despite the fact that thousands of English wheel machines have been sold in the past ten years there is currently no book dedicated to English wheeling. Owners of these machines are at a loss on how to really use them - because of the lack of detailed published material.

This new book from Wolfgang Publications covers all aspects of English wheeling, from making your own wheel to learning the basics, from fabricating high-crown panels to reverse flares. The photos used through the book serve to illustrate both what makes up a good English wheel, and how — exactly — to use an English wheel. Side bars and interviews done with famous wheelers and fabricators from around the world help to give personal insight from the best of the best.

As a serious auto hobbyist, long-time student of the English wheel, published author and retired shop teacher, William H. Longyard is ideally suited to finally lift the veil of missing, and mis-information regarding the best and most productive use of the English wheel.



