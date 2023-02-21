Description
One of the most popular and successful of the UK's racing drivers, Mike Wilds has a story like few others. This book is bulging with photographs and facts, wonderful stories and a driver's eye view of many circuits. Contributions from Derek Bell and Mark Blundell amongst others make it a riveting, grounded and entertaining read.
Limited to 400 copies.
Additional Information
1000
Book Title:
Life on the Wilds Side - My Half Century-Plus As A Professional Racing Driver (Mike Wilds)
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
240
Author:
Mike Wilds
261186