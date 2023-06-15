Longford - The Legend of A Little Town with a Big Motor (Neil Kerney)

  • Longford - The Legend of A Little Town with a Big Motor (Neil Kerney)
Description

Sometimes you wonder if it really happened, whether it’s just a fantastic dream that lurks in the recesses of the mind. And then you close your eyes and see a blur of flashing colours and hear the din of straining engines … and you’re transported back to a magical time.

They raced across clattering wooden bridges, between ditches, wire fences, hedges and hay bales, round a pub, past houses, over train tracks and even swerved through a viaduct. All with a bravado we’ll never see again.

For one extraordinary weekend each year the world’s fastest and loudest machines – on two, three and four wheels – made the pilgrimage to Longford.

Seven Formula One world champions and international motorcycle legends fell in love with the little Tasmanian town and the volunteers who gave the Long Weekend at Longford a unique spirit.

Renowned storyteller Neil Kearney digs up the secrets and relives the classic tales of adventure, drama, comedy and tragedy in the remarkable era when the world came to his hometown.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Longford - The Legend of A Little Town with a Big Motor
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
192
Author:
Neil Kerney
