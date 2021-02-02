Lotus Elan and Plus 2 Source Book - A Comprehensive Purchasing, Maintenance and Restoration Guide (Matthew Vale)

Hardcover, ISBN: 9781787114593, Published in 2020

The Lotus Elan was Colin Chapman and Lotus' first affordable road car, produced from 1962 and, along with its larger Plus 2 (+2) variant, until 1974. As a replacement for the expensive Lotus Elite, the Elan and Plus 2 were both successful sports cars, which carried Lotus through the 1960s and into the 1970s. Starting with a brief history of Lotus and the Elan, this book provides a detailed originality guide to the Elan and Plus 2, identifying the design changes Lotus made to the models through their lifetimes. An 'owner's guide' provides detailed information on owning and maintaining the cars in tip-top condition, and gives details of common faults and upgrades. The restoration guide gives any potential restorer the information to carry out the tasks needed to bring one of the these cars back from the dead. With anecdotes and experiences from current and previous owners of Elans and Plus 2s, along with many colour photographs, the book provides a valuable insight into owning, running and racing these iconic cars.