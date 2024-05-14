Schiffer Publishing

McLaren - The Road Cars 2010-2024

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780764367311
UPC:
9780764367311
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • McLaren - The Road Cars 2010-2024
  • McLaren - The Road Cars 2010-2024
  • McLaren - The Road Cars 2010-2024
  • McLaren - The Road Cars 2010-2024
$150.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The definitive illustrated history of the exotic sports cars and supercars of McLaren Automotive.

When the McLaren Formula 1 team set up McLaren Cars and launched the revolutionary, iconic F1 road car in 1992, it turned the supercar world upside down. McLaren wouldn’t make another road car itself until it formed McLaren Automotive in 2010. It was set up with the vision not just to rival the established companies in the sports and supercar marketplace, but to disrupt and to constantly innovate in its pursuit of performance.

 

Readers will learn the following:

• Upstart company McLaren Automotive applied Formula 1 engineering expertise, innovation, and radical thinking to create cars that quickly became benchmarks for performance, ride, and handling against long-established supercar manufacturers such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche.

• Unparalleled insight from the designers, engineers, aerodynamicists, and test drivers who create McLaren Automotive’s cars, with modern, independent insight from test drives by automotive journalists and the author

• Detailed technical insight, background stories, and data to the creation, development, and manufacture of all of McLaren Automotive’s sensational cars, with the text supported by comprehensive data tables and illustrated by images from a team of world-renowned automotive photographers

 

This book contains incredible insight and detail from access to McLaren’s press archives, as well as interviews with countless key people within the company. The first and only book dedicated entirely to McLaren’s incredible road cars, this is the complete history of a fascinating automotive brand that’s challenged the establishment.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
McLaren - The Road Cars 2010-2024
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
320
Author:
Kyle Fortune
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

On Sale
McLaren Race Cars 1965 - 1996 Photo Album ( 9781882256747) - front McLaren Race Cars 1965 - 1996 Photo Album ( 9781882256747) - back
Add to Cart

McLaren Race Cars 1965 - 1996 Photo Album

Iconografix

Now: $60.00
Was: $79.95
Edited by Norman Hayes, Softbound, 109 Pages, ISBN: 9781882256747, 1st Edition, 1997 McLAREN RACE CARS 1965-1996 PHOTO ALBUM From Bruce McLaren's first McLaren Group 7 race car to McLaren...
Out of stock
Cosworth and Ford: The Road Cars Cosworth and Ford: The Road Cars

Cosworth and Ford - The Road Cars

Crowood

$89.95
By: Graham Robson . ALTHOUGH COSWORTH'S original link with Ford was with the Formula Junior engine of 1960, the first Cosworth- badged Ford road car did not appear until 1985. Although Cosworth had...
On Sale
Porsche: The Road Cars (9780760310052) - front Porsche: The Road Cars (9780760310052) - conr
Add to Cart

Porsche - The Road Cars

Motorbooks

MSRP: $99.95
Now: $75.00
Was: $99.95
Author: Laurence Meredith, Hardbound, 150 Pages, ISBN: 9780760310052, 1st Edition, 2000 Laurence Meredith's highly illustrated account of Porsche road cars celebrates the innovative engineering and...
Out of stock
Porsche 993 Road and Race Cars Porsche 993 Road and Race Cars

Porsche 993 Road and Race Cars

CP Press

$39.99
ISBN: 9780957194007, Author: Colin Howard. The Porsche 993 was styled by English designer Tony Hatter and launched in 1994; the 993 Cabriolet was launched shortly afterwards at the March 1994 Geneva...