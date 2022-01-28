Mercedes-AMG 10 Years Customer Racing - A Success Story (Tim Upietz)

Description

THE FIRST TEN YEARS

MERCEDES-AMG CUSTOMER RACING. THE STORY OF HOW IT ALL STARTED IN FASCINATING FEATURES ON 440 PAGES, FULL OF ABSOLUTELY DESERVED PRIDE.

 

The book

Extraordinary large-sized images provide breath-taking insights into the 10-year history of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing. Enjoy previously unseen photography from the sacred premises in Affalterbach. Pure motorsport from the first to the final page.

440 pages and a unique history. 10 Years Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing. Impressive large-size images on 150g Artic highwhite paper, bound in hardcover and refined with hot-foil stamping, provide insights and impressions never seen before. Facts and stories about Mercedes-AMG-Motorsport´s successful customer sports programme. The decade that has made history. A special story, a special book. And for a special person, it is also perfectly suited as a gift.

hardcover with partial UV spot varnish

440 large-sized pages

approx. 650 images

text in English and German

150g Artic high white volume paper

large-sized images

multi-level embossing of the Affalterbach logo

Facts and unique Stories

29 cm x 38 cm x 4.5 cm

