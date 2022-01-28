Mercedes-AMG 10 Years Customer Racing - A Success Story (Tim Upietz)

Description
THE FIRST TEN YEARS
MERCEDES-AMG CUSTOMER RACING. THE STORY OF HOW IT ALL STARTED IN FASCINATING FEATURES ON 440 PAGES, FULL OF ABSOLUTELY DESERVED PRIDE.
The book
Extraordinary large-sized images provide breath-taking insights into the 10-year history of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing. Enjoy previously unseen photography from the sacred premises in Affalterbach. Pure motorsport from the first to the final page.
440 pages and a unique history. 10 Years Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing. Impressive large-size images on 150g Artic highwhite paper, bound in hardcover and refined with hot-foil stamping, provide insights and impressions never seen before. Facts and stories about Mercedes-AMG-Motorsport´s successful customer sports programme. The decade that has made history. A special story, a special book. And for a special person, it is also perfectly suited as a gift.
hardcover with partial UV spot varnish
440 large-sized pages
approx. 650 images
text in English and German
150g Artic high white volume paper
large-sized images
multi-level embossing of the Affalterbach logo
Facts and unique Stories
29 cm x 38 cm x 4.5 cm
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
Mercedes-AMG 10 Years Customer Racing (Tim Upietz) (9783948501075)
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
2021
|
Pages:
|
440
|
Author:
|
Tim Upietz