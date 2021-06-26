Mercedes Benz S-Class 1972-1980 (W116) - The Essential Buyers Guide

Publisher: Veloce

ISBN: 9781787115637

By Julian Parish

Paperback • 13.9x19.5cm • 96 pages • 99 pictures



Looking for a big Mercedes saloon that combines classic 1970s styling but still feels modern to drive? The W116 delivers smooth performance thanks to its advanced engineering. But with the cars now over 40 years old, buying one demands care: use this book to assess a promising car like a professional, and find the right car at the right price!

The W116 was the first Mercedes-Benz model to be officially called the S-Class, the start of a long line which continues to the present day. It offered a choice of smooth six and eight-cylinder engines, culminating in the hugely powerful 450 SEL 6.9, as well as a more economical turbodiesel for the North American market. Only available from the factory as a saloon – in standard and long-wheelbase versions – nearly half a million cars were built during its eight-year career.

This guide will help you learn about the differences between models, and what to look for when buying. What are the true running costs, and what issues – with the mechanicals, body or interior – should you be wary of? Is a restoration worth considering?

This handy guide will take you step-by-step through the process of finding and evaluating a good W116 and making a successful purchase. Essential data and information about clubs and specialists will help you look after and enjoy your W116.