Mercedes-Benz S-Class W126 series 1979 to 1991 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Marque Expert: Tobias Zoporowski, Softbound 62 Pages, ISBN: 9781787114029 1st Printing 2019

An introduction to owning, driving and maintaining a Mercedes-Benz S-Class W126 Series, and a step-by-step guide to evaluating one for purchase. This book includes colour photos of what to look for and what to avoid, plus a realistic assessment of running and restoration costs, as well as market values. This includes servicing costs, spare parts prices, and the relative values of the various models, specifications and vehicle conditions you are likely to encounter. Written in an easy to follow, jargon-free style, this book will equip you with all you need to know to buy the Mercedes S-Class of your dreams.