Mercury Album (Auto Review Album Number 188)

Description

Author: Rod Ward, Paperback, 31 pages,

Mercury was created as a car marque in 1938 by Edsel Ford, to fill the gap between Ford and Lincoln-Zephyr, competing against middle-priced models from General Motors, Chrysler and other manufacturers. After the Second World War Mercury was conjoined with Lincoln in Ford’s new Lincoln-Mercury Division (see Auto Review 162 Lincoln and Continental). Mercury settled in the mid-market, which it shared for a short time in the 1950s with the doomed Edsel, which is also described in these pages. Sub-ranges in later years included Comet, Cougar and Merkur, but in a 21st century process of rationalisation, Ford axed the Mercury brand in 2010.

It had been in existence for just over 70 years.

Our thanks to Dave Turner for some text incorporated here, which was previously published by us in Model Auto Review many decades ago.

