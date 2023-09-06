Veloce Publishing

MGB - The Illustrated History 4th Edition

  • MGB - The Illustrated History 4th Edition
  • MGB - The Illustrated History 4th Edition
$64.95
Description

Recalling the remarkable history of this remarkable car, this book was written with full co-operation and contributions from key members of the original design team. It looks behind the scenes at the world-famous MG factory in Abingdon, which closed in 1980. This 4th edition also includes brand new illustrations and an original road test report.

Additional Information

Book Title:
MGB - The Illustrated History 4th Edition
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2018
Pages:
248
Author:
Jonathan Wood, Lionel Burrell
