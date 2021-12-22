Motocourse 2020 - 2021 (No. 45) Grand Prix and Superbike Annual

MOTOCOURSE 2020-2021 celebrates its 45th year of publication - and despite the World pandemic throwing the sport into chaos, what a year it was for motorcycle racing!

In a thrilling MotoGP season, Marc Marquez and Honda were expected to be the dominant force once more, but an accident in the opening round saw him side-lined for much of the season and left him with but a slim chance of retaining his MotoGP crown. Other riders stepped up in his absence and shared out victories. Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso, and Yamaha's trio of Maverick Vinales, Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli all took to the top step of the podium. The emergence of KTM as a race winning machine saw both Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira join the list of first time winners as well as Suzuki's Joan Mir, in a close fought battle for supremecy throughout the whole of the MotoGP field.

Once again, Valentino Rossi defied the years to remain at the sharp end of the grid, whilst the Suzuki pair of Alex Rins and Joan Mir both looked equally capable of adding to the list of winners in an enthralling contest for the title.

Editor Michael Scott provides a no-holds-barred assessment of all the aspects of a compelling season's action.

MOTOCOURSE alone has full coverage of the support classes, Moto2 and Moto3, where Italian riders Luca Marini, Estea Bastinanini, Marco Bezzecchi were contenders to clinch the Moto2 crown, whilst Albert Arenas, Ai Ogura and John McPhee hotly disputed the Moto3 title.

In World Superbikes, Kawasaki's dominance was challenged by Ducati's Scott Redding, with Jonathan Rea looking to retain his championship title for the sixth successive year, ahead of the chasing pack including Alavaro Bautista, Chaz Davies and Yamaha's Michael van der Mark.

No book covers the motorcycle racing world in as much detail as MOTOCOURSE, which, in addition to the two major world series covers The World Supersport Championship, The British Superbike Championship and the AMA USA Superbike series.

Incredible value for money, with 304 large-format pages, bursting with over 450 stunning colour photographs from the world's finest photographers, MOTOCOURSE covers it all. No wonder MOTOCOURSE is regarded worldwide as 'The Bible of Motorcycle Racing'.

