My Travels On Racer Road - Can-Am and Formula 1 in their golden age (Pete Lyons)

Foreword By Sir Jackie Stewart, Epilogue with Mario Andretti

As Sir Jackie Stewart states in his Foreword, “Pete Lyons was one of the best journalists in Formula 1 at the time I was racing.” Lyons himself writes that when he became obsessed with motor racing, “It felt like my true road.” This memoir retraces his steps along that road, focusing on the days when he wrote about and photographed the Can-Am sportscar series in his native America during its finest period from 1966 to 1972, then switched to Formula 1 for four great seasons from 1973 to 1976. Lyons witnessed Chaparral, Lola, McLaren and Porsche create ever-more-monstrous Can-Am beasts to be tamed by the likes of Jim Hall, John Surtees, Bruce McLaren, Denny Hulme, Mario Andretti and Mark Donohue. His cameras, notebooks and typewriter also were there when Tyrrell, Lotus, McLaren and Ferrari were the dominant forces in Formula 1, with Jackie Stewart, Emerson Fittipaldi, Niki Lauda and James Hunt the World Champion drivers. Immersed in this golden age of racing, Lyons brought a unique blend of evocative description and fastidious factual detail to his craft, putting his devoted readers at the heart of the action. This captivating memoir will transport you back to those times.