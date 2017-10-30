Nissan Juke (10 - 17) Haynes Repair Manual

Description

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Hatchback/SUV. Petrol: 1.2 litre (1197cc) & 1.6 litre (1598cc non-turbo). Turbo-diesel: 1.5 litre (1461cc).

Does NOT cover models with 1.6 litre turbo petrol engine, âNismoâ high performance versions, 'Xtronic' CVT transmission or 4WD models

Dimensions: 270 x 210 mm
Pages: 320
Cover: Paperback
Published: Monday, October 30, 2017
Part Number: 6380
ISBN: 9781785213809
Hatchback, SUV

Petrol: 1.2L (1197cc) & 1.6L (1598cc non-turbo), Turbo-Diesel: 1.5L (1461cc)

Not covered: models with 1.6L turbo petrol engine, Nismo high performance versions, 'Xtronic' CVT transmission or 4WD models Engine details to be updated when we have the manual. Janet

