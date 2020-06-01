Nissan - The GTP & Group C Racecars 1984-1993 Lightning Speed Veloce Classic Reprint Series

Author: John Starkey, Paperback Reprint, 149 Pages, ISBN: 9781787114944 - 2019 Veloce Reprint

When Don Devendorf and John Knepp got together to form Electramotive Engineering of El Segundo, California, little did they realize that they were setting in motion a train of events which would sooner, rather than later, bring to them and the mighty Nissan GTP cars that they promoted, developed and raced, no less than four IMSA Camel GT Championships.

Here, for the first time, is the story of Nissan in racing from 1984 to 1993, the GTP era. The full story of Electramotive and NPTI is told, with interviews with Don Devendorf, John Knepp, Geoff Brabham, Trevor Harris, Kas Kastner, Ashley Page, and many other members of the crew that won the IMSA Camel GT Championship from 1988 to 1991. The story of the European Group C Nissans, using chassis from March and Lola, from 1985 to 1992 is also told. Interviewed are many of the drivers and technicians, such as Mark Blundell, Julian Bailey, Dave Price and Bob Bell.