Sauber-Mercedes - The Group C Racecars 1985-1991 - World Champions (Veloce Classic Reprint Series

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787114937
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.45 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Sauber-Mercedes - The Group C Racecars 1985-1991 - World Champions (Veloce Classic Reprint Series (9781787114937)
  • Sauber-Mercedes - The Group C Racecars 1985-1991 - World Champions (Veloce Classic Reprint Series (9781787114937)
$69.95
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

Author: John Starkey, Softbound, 116 Pages, ISBN: 9781787114937 ** 2019 Reprint of classic***

.An in-depth study of the Sauber-Mercedes racecars that dominated the Group C racing scene during the late 1980s and early 1990s. When Peter Sauber started using Mercedes V8 engines in his Group C sports cars in 1985 the result was World Championship wins in 1989 and 1990. Utterly dominant, the three-pointed star of Mercedes beat the TWR Jaguars and Nissans and introduced a certain M. Schumacher into the factory team in 1990. This book contains interviews with many of the personalities who raced with the Sauber-Mercedes team, including Jochen Mass, Mauro Baldi, Kenny Acheson, David Price, Bobby Bell and Leo Ress. A host of magnificent colour photographs backs up the history and development of the cars. Also included is a chassis-by-chassis history of each individual car.

 

 

View AllClose

Related Products

The MGA (Veloce Reprint Series) (9781845849627) - front The MGA (Veloce Reprint Series) (9781845849627) - back
Add to Cart

The MGA (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Veloce Publishing

$48.00
Author: John Price Williams, Softbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849627 - Reprinted in April, 2016 The MGA was the first British sports car to sell more than 100,000 units - and more than 80 per...
Porsche 924 (Veloce Classic Reprint Series) (9781845849771) - front Porsche 924 (Veloce Classic Reprint Series) (9781845849771) - back
Add to Cart

Porsche 924 (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Veloce Publishing

$99.95
Author: Brian Long, Softbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849771, Reprinted in June 2016   Replacing the 914 as the entry-level model, the new 924, with its front-mounted, water-cooled...
Porsche 944 (Veloce Classic Reprint Series) (9781845849764) - front Porsche 944 (Veloce Classic Reprint Series) (9781845849764) - back
Add to Cart

Porsche 944 (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Veloce Publishing

$99.95
Author: Brian Long, Softbound, 192 Pages, 9781845849764, Reprinted in 2016 Introduced in time for the 1982 model year, the new 944 filled the gap between the other two front-engined,...