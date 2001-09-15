No Limits (60 Mins) DVD - Impossible is just a Word to Alex Zanardi

PAL, 80 minutes plus 50 minutes of bonus material, language - German, subtitles - German, English, produced in 2018

Impossible is just a word to Alex Zanardi. F1, Indy Car champ, athlete and gold medal winning Paralympian. Alex Zanardi s true strength is his attitude, encapsulated in the thought that nothing is impossible if you set your mind to it. After losing his legs in a near-fatal crash in 2001 anyone would have forgiven him for leaving motorsport forever. Instead he took on the ultimate racing challenge: The 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. In this gripping new documentary from the makers of Adrenalin - the BMW Touring Car Story , we follow Alex and team mates Timo Glock and Bruno Spengler as they take on the massive challenge. It s not all about the car; just four days after Spa he must defend his title at the Handcycle World Championship... Impossible is just a word