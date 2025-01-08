Zeteo Publishing

Not just Volvo, Saab and Scania -The Other Nordics (Auto Review Album Number 205)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781854822044
UPC:
9781854822044
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$19.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Author: Rod Ward

Not just Volvo, Saab and Scania:The Other Nordics (Auto Review Album Number 205) - Vehicles made in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Iceland

 

Two previous Auto Review books have been devoted to the leading Swedish brands, Volvo and Saab (the latter publication also including coverage of Scania), but here we look mainly at other manufacturers from the Nordic countries; Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. We then take a small diversion across the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Iceland is also included as a vehicle maker (just), and we finish with a brief look at Greenland and the Faroe Islands. Here we have not only makers of cars, trucks and buses from the Nordic countries, but also farm tractors, construction machinery and even some armoured fighting vehicles. 

Our researches unearthed dozens of makers, large and small, all to be fitted into our compact format. So if we have missed something out, or if you feel a favourite marque has not been given sufficient coverage, we apologise.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Not just Volvo, Saab and Scania: The Other Nordics (Auto Review Album Number 205)
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
32
Author:
Rod Ward
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Berliet Album (Auto Review Album Number 187)
Add to Cart

Berliet Album (Auto Review Album Number 187)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, Paperback, 31 pages, In the early years of the 20th century the company established by Marius Berliet made cars which were so advanced that they formed the basis of early Sunbeam...
Mercury Album (Auto Review Album Number 188)
Add to Cart

Mercury Album (Auto Review Album Number 188)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, Paperback, 31 pages, Mercury was created as a car marque in 1938 by Edsel Ford, to fill the gap between Ford and Lincoln-Zephyr, competing against middle-priced models from General...
Corvette Album (Auto Review Album Number 175) (9781854821747)
Add to Cart

Corvette Album (Auto Review Album Number 175)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
One and three-quarter million Chevrolet Corvettes have been produced over eight decades, all two-door, two-seat sports cars, and in eight distinct generations. The generations are usually abbreviated...
Out of stock
Thunderbird Album (Auto Review Album Number 171) (9781854821709)

Thunderbird Album (Auto Review Album Number 171)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Paperback by Rod Ward The Ford Thunderbird was originally conceived as a two-seater sports car, launched in 1955 to compete with the Chevrolet Corvette, but the Ford hierarchy was not thrilled by the...