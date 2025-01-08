Author: Rod Ward

Not just Volvo, Saab and Scania:The Other Nordics (Auto Review Album Number 205) - Vehicles made in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Iceland

Two previous Auto Review books have been devoted to the leading Swedish brands, Volvo and Saab (the latter publication also including coverage of Scania), but here we look mainly at other manufacturers from the Nordic countries; Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. We then take a small diversion across the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Iceland is also included as a vehicle maker (just), and we finish with a brief look at Greenland and the Faroe Islands. Here we have not only makers of cars, trucks and buses from the Nordic countries, but also farm tractors, construction machinery and even some armoured fighting vehicles.

Our researches unearthed dozens of makers, large and small, all to be fitted into our compact format. So if we have missed something out, or if you feel a favourite marque has not been given sufficient coverage, we apologise.