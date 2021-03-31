Voisin Album and other cars by aviators (Auto Review Album Number 168)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781854821594
UPC:
9781854821594
MPN:
9781854821594
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$19.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

paperback, 31 pages, An Auto Review book by Rod Ward

For some years we have wanted to tell the story of Gabriel Voisin in Auto Review. A famous pioneer aviator (along with his brother Charles, who died young), Gabriel turned to car manufacture after the Great War, when contracts for aircraft came to an end. With Noel Noel, a friend from his days as a student of architecture, he designed stylish Art Deco Voisin cars, and the pair shared amorous adventures with Parisian ladies. Gabriel’s profligate spending and lack of business acumen meant that he lost control of his company, then regained it, before the Second World war brought an end to the luxury car market. After the War Gabriel produced the spartan Biscooter, which found a home in the car-starved Spanish market. Voisin was not the only aviator to change direction and go on to produce cars, and others are described in these pages. Some, like Voisin, were forced to find other activities for their workforce after the 1918 Armistice, such as Blériot, Farman, Rumpler, Avro and Gloster. Others switched to wheeled vehicles after (or during) the Second World War, such as Saab, Bréguet, Piaggio and Caproni. German aircraft firms were in a particularly difficult situation; Heinkel, Dornier and Messerschmitt all produced microcars. In the USA things were different; well-known names like Curtiss and Beech tried car manufacture with little success. Bill Stout designed aircraft, the most famous of which was the Ford Tri-Motor, before turning to futuristic car designs in the 1930s. The most recent aviation company to move into car production was Matra, famed for its competition cars and later for the Renault Espace. All of these stories are told here, and more…

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Delage Album Part Two (Auto Review Album Number 137)

Delage Album Part Two (Auto Review Album Number 137)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, ISBN: 9781854821365, Paperback, published in 2018, 31 pages Here we have the story of ‘one of France’s fine cars’, to quote William Boddy. Louis Delage had an...
Panhard Album (Auto Review Number 155) (9781854821549)
Add to Cart

Panhard Album (Auto Review Number 155)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, ISBN: 9781854821549, Paperback, published in 2019, 31 pages In 1887 Panhard & Levassor began making Daimler engines under licence, and in 1891 they conceived the automobile...
Porsche Album 1 (Auto Review Number 153) (9781854821525)
Add to Cart

Porsche Album 1 (Auto Review Number 153)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, ISBN: 9781854821525, Paperback, published in 2019, 31 pages Porsche was another of those stories which just would not fit into one Auto Review publication. Previously we have split...
Lincoln Album (Auto Review Album Number 162) (9781854821617)
Add to Cart

Lincoln Album (Auto Review Album Number 162)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Lincoln became part of Henry Ford’s automotive empire in 1922, but its origins go back to a much earlier firm set up by Henry Ford in 1899, the Detroit Automobile Co, which collapsed in 1901...
9.78185E+12
Add to Cart

BMW Album (Auto Review Number 136)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, ISBN: 9781854821358, Paperback, published in 2017, 31 pages If you told an owner of a top-of-the-range BMW that his car was descended from a Wartburg, he would vehemently deny...