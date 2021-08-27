356 Porsche - A Restorer's Guide to Authenticity IV (Brett Johnson)

Description

The 356 Porsche, A Restorer's Guide to Authenticity IV takes a part-by-part, year-by-year approach to what an owner or prospective buyer should look for when evaluating a 356 Porsche. For each year, from 1950 through 1965, the author examines every change, documented or not, of each model – and now including major mechanical components. Included are the most accurate and comprehensive chassis number and color/upholstery listings anywhere.

Brett Johnson
Dr. Brett Johnson spent twelve years in the Porsche parts business and seven years practicing veterinary medicine. Now a writer, he has published several notable books on Porsches, including The 911 & 912 Porsche, a Restorer's Guide to Authenticity, and The 356 Porsche, A Restorer's Guide to Authenticity, which has sold over 45,000 copies worldwide and is now in its fourth edition.
Author:
Brett Johnson
Book Title:
356 Porsche - A Restorer's Guide to Authenticity IV
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2019
Pages:
248
