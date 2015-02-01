Peugeot V-Clic, Speedfight 3, Vivacity 3, Kisbee & Tweet (08 - 14) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: V-Clic 49cc 08-14Speedfight 3 50 49cc 09-14Speedfight 3 125 49cc 2014Vivacity 3 50 49cc 08-14Vivacity 3 125 124cc 10-14Kisbee 50 49cc 10-14Kisbee 100 102cc 13-14Tweet 50 49cc 12-14Tweet 125 124cc 10-14

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages: 288

Cover: Hardback

Published: Sunday, February 1, 2015

Part Number: M5751

ISBN: 9780857337511

