Peugeot V-Clic, Speedfight 3, Vivacity 3, Kisbee & Tweet (08 - 14) Haynes Repair Manual

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780857337511
UPC:
9780857337511
MPN:
M5751
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$49.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: V-Clic 49cc 08-14Speedfight 3 50 49cc 09-14Speedfight 3 125 49cc 2014Vivacity 3 50 49cc 08-14Vivacity 3 125 124cc 10-14Kisbee 50 49cc 10-14Kisbee 100 102cc 13-14Tweet 50 49cc 12-14Tweet 125 124cc 10-14

Exclusions:

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages: 288
Cover: Hardback
Published: Sunday, February 1, 2015
Part Number: M5751
ISBN: 9780857337511
Author:

Description 1:
V-Clic 49cc 08-14, Speedfight 3 50 49cc 09-14, Speedfight 3 125 49cc 2014, Vivacity 3 50 49cc 08-14, Vivacity 3 125 124cc 10-14, Kisbee 50 49cc 10-14, Kisbee 100 102cc 13-14, Tweet 50 49cc 12-14, Tweet 125 124cc 10-14

Description 2:

Description 3:

Description 4:

View AllClose

Related Products

Pit Bikes Haynes Repair Manual
Add to Cart

Pit Bikes Haynes Repair Manual

Haynes

$49.95
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods...