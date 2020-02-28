Porsche Carrera - The Water-Cooled Era 1998 - 2018 (Johnny Tipler)

  • Porsche Carrera - The Water-Cooled Era 1998 - 2018 (Johnny Tipler) (9781785005299)
Description

Author: Johnny Tupler, ISBN: 9781785005299, Hardcover, Published in 02/19, 56 pages

The complete story of the innovative, iconic and enduring Porsche Carrera. This book takes the reader on a journey from the development of its risky water-cooled design through its racing success and continued production today, to practical maintenance and modification. This book is a true homage to the Porsche Carrera and covers the concept, design and evolution of the 996,997 and 991, including an interview with harm Lagaaji, stylist in the Porsche design studios. Other interviews include racing drivers - past and present - Mike Wilds, Timo Bernhard, Richard Attwood, Richard Westbrook, Mario Andretti, Hans-Joachim Stuck, Wolf Henzler, Brendon Hartley and Peter Dumbreck. There is also a section on how to buy, maintain and modify a Porsche Carrera.

