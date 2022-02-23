Porsche Passion - 911 Heaven and Beyond (Lance Cole)

In a book of Porsche photography and engaging conversation, Lance Cole journeys through a personal passion for Porsche one that many supercar enthusiasts share. Herein light falls on sculpted metal and paint -shiny and less shiny. Throwing off the conventions of Porsche purism, yet at the same time always respecting the origins of Porsche, and the status of the 911, this is a book that celebrates the engineering and the design language of Porsche amid its culture. From an oily-rag 356 to old 911s and new 911s, with a brief alighting upon other cars of the Porsche clan, this is an eclectic collection of enthusiasts moments captured across a British Porsche landscape.