Porsche Model by Model (Lance Cole)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785007354
UPC:
9781785007354
MPN:
9781785007354
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$100.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Taking a fresh approach, this book delivers an up-to-date review by investigating the essential characteristics, design and driving experience that defines the Porsche legend and its cars. From icons like the 356 and 911, through to the transaxle Porsches and recent models of Boxster, Cayman, Panamera, Macan, Tycan and more, Porsche Model by Model offers a detailed yet engaging commentary upon the marque. With over 275 archive and specially commissioned photographs, this book presents the full marque history from Ferdinand Porsche's defining Bohemian effect to the brand and design language today. It covers the 356 to the Taycan in concise yet detailed discussions; explores historical and technical details including specification tables and includes driving descriptions and owners' views.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Lance Cole
Book Title:
Porsche Model by Model
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
240
View AllClose

Related Products