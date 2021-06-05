Racing Classic Motorcycles - First you have to finish (Andy Reynolds)

Product Details

Publisher: Veloce

ISBN: 978-1-787114-81-4

By Andy Reynolds

Paperback • 14.8x21cm • 240 pages • 57 pictures

The story of a classic motorcycle racer who was fortunate enough to be able to ride many of the best classic machines between 1976 & 2016, at the highest level, and on many of the most famous road racing courses in the world. There are tales of success, friendships, and the loss of racing pals. Machine preparation and mechanical failures feature heavily, and the story recounts the author's frustrations and joys. Andy Reynolds maintained and built many of the bikes he raced, and ultimately retired from riding to become both a machine scrutineer and a sponsor. All aspects of motorcycle racing are covered in the author's easy-to-read and entertaining narrative. Altogether a fascinating adventure story for any motorcycle enthusiast. Come into the world of Classic Racing Motorcycles – but bring your cheque book and medical insurance!