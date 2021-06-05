Racing Classic Motorcycles - First you have to finish (Andy Reynolds)

Description

Product Details
Publisher: Veloce
ISBN: 978-1-787114-81-4
By Andy Reynolds

Paperback • 14.8x21cm • 240 pages • 57 pictures

The life of a classic motorcycle racer, who was fortunate enough to ride the best classic machines between 1976 & 2016 at the highest level, and on some of the best-known courses in the world. Told in his own words, this book recounts his successes, friendships, and hardships, and gives a great insight into the world of motorcycle racing.

The story of a classic motorcycle racer who was fortunate enough to be able to ride many of the best classic machines between 1976 & 2016, at the highest level, and on many of the most famous road racing courses in the world. There are tales of success, friendships, and the loss of racing pals. Machine preparation and mechanical failures feature heavily, and the story recounts the author's frustrations and joys. Andy Reynolds maintained and built many of the bikes he raced, and ultimately retired from riding to become both a machine scrutineer and a sponsor. All aspects of motorcycle racing are covered in the author's easy-to-read and entertaining narrative. Altogether a fascinating adventure story for any motorcycle enthusiast. Come into the world of Classic Racing Motorcycles – but bring your cheque book and medical insurance!

  • A personal account of a life racing classic motorcycles
  • The thrills of racing on some of the best classic motorcycles in the world
  • Follow the author’s journey from sixties rocker to racing sponsor
  • An in-depth account of the well-known characters on the scene
  • Includes all aspects of racing, both human and mechanical
  • Features many famous circuits across Europe and the UK
  • An honest look at the financial sacrifices necessary to compete at this level
  • Demonstrates the dedication of the author to race preparation, and his attention to every detail
  • Highlights both the successes and the dangers associated with motorcycle racing
  • An easy to read autobiography that will appeal to anyone with an interest in motorcycle racing
