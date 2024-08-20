McFarland

Racing with Roger Penske - A History of a Motorsport Dynasty

Description

Auto racing legend Roger Penske began as a successful sportscar driver before transitioning to owning a race team and opening a car dealership. Within eight years, Team Penske won the Indianapolis 500. Today, the team boasts more than 580 victories, including an unparalleled 18 Indianapolis 500 wins and two at the Daytona 500. Penske’s efforts on the track have been intertwined with his business ventures. Penske Corporation, with $32 billion in revenues, includes Penske truck leasing and rentals, retail automotive centers and logistics. In 2019, he bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and related assets, including IndyCar, and led both through the coronavirus pandemic, when racing continued with no fans in the stands. This book chronicles more than 50 years of Roger Penske’s racing history, with an overview of his business career, including the turnaround of Detroit Diesel.

About the Author:

A native of Indianapolis, Sigur E. Whitaker, is the great-great-niece of James Allison, one of the founders of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A retired banker, she lives in Norfolk, Virginia.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Racing with Roger Penske - A History of a Motorsport Dynasty
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
280
Author:
Sigur E. Whitaker
