Racing The Lion - An Illustrated History of Holden in Australian Motorsport (Aaron Noonan, Will Dale)

Please note: This book is available to pre-order. The current delivery estimate is September 2020, but is subject to change.

Holden has been a major part of Australian motorsport history and, in this special edition hardcover 400-page release from the V8 Sleuth team, we celebrate and honour the brand’s history in racing.

An illustrated racing history publication assembled by Aaron Noonan, Will Dale and the V8 Sleuth team, this book will feature a massive range of photos never-before-published.

Whether it’s the memorable Monaros, Toranas or Commodores or the star drivers that achieved great feats behind the wheel, there will be something for everyone in this book.

We also include a range of motorsport activities undertaken by Holden in racing from touring cars to rallying and trials, rallycross, production cars and much, much more.

With chunky captions outlining the history, statistics and interesting facts related to each image, this is the sort of book you’ll pick up, put down and pick up again many times over.

Our editorial team has searched high and low through our photo archives to find Holden motorsport history of all sorts, the book our tribute to the brand as it comes to an end prior to 2021.

This book is a must-have for the collection of any Holden or general motorsport enthusiast.