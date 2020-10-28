Range Rover Third Generation L322 (2002 - 2012) - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Author: James Taylor, Paparback, Published in 2019, 64 pages, ISBN: 9781787115019

Features

• Like having a real marque expert at your side – benefit from the author’s expertise and experience

• Where and how to buy a 1st generation Range Rover

• Advice on choosing the right model and condition

• Key checks – how to spot a bad vehicle quickly

• Comprehensive inspection guide

• In-depth analysis of strengths and weaknesses

• Market and value data, predicts which models will become collectible

• Details of clubs and support organisations

• Includes a complete chassis decoder

• Advice on checking paperwork and dealing with documentation

Description

Buying a first-generation Range Rover can be a minefield. There are multiple variants and problems that can prove expensive. The aim of this book is to make the buying process, and subsequent ownership, both painless and enjoyable. It is an ideal guide for both enthusiast buyers and investors or collectors.a

Synopsis

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from James Taylor’s years of Range Rover ownership and experience, learn how to spot a bad example quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right Range Rover at the right price!

Packed with good advice – from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the Range Rover community, to whether a Range Rover will suit you and your lifestyle – this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the Range Rover of your dreams.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1970-1996

First-generation Range Rovers have been growing in popularity among classic enthusiasts over the last few years. Prices have increased hugely, and even Jaguar Land Rover offers a complete rebuild to as-new condition of an early two-door model for a cost starting at £135,000.

This is the only book specifically devoted to buying these models.

Includes a complete chassis number decoder