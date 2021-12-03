Red Dust Revival 2019 Book (LIMITED TO 500 COPIES)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
RDR
UPC:
RDR
MPN:
RDR
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Red Dust Revival 2019 Book (LIMITED TO 500 COPIES)
  • Red Dust Revival 2019 Book (LIMITED TO 500 COPIES)
  • Red Dust Revival 2019 Book (LIMITED TO 500 COPIES)
  • Red Dust Revival 2019 Book (LIMITED TO 500 COPIES)
$185.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

208pp, 350 full colour photographs, hard cover case bound with a French folded dust jacket. 350mm x 248mm.

In 2019, the Lake Perkolilli Red Dust Revival marked a triumphant return to the glory days of what has been hailed as the fastest natural surface race track in the world.

From 12 to 15 September 2019, more than 100 vintage machines with crews from all over Australia and from as far away as the United Kingdom were drawn to this remarkable patch of dirt. The extraordinary four day celebration created new legends of the track: motorcycles and motor cars dramatically kicking up the dust, thundering around the track, being repaired and sent out again to thrill the crowds.

In this book, the spirit of the Red Dust Revival has been captured by photojournalist Sharon Smith with contributions by Des Lewis, Nicole Lothe, James Nicholls, Ken Sharpe, Peter Tholhuysen, Jim Williams, Donnalea Wilyman, and Casey Wood, and a foreword introduction by Graeme Cocks.

A commemorative photographic book to complement the award winning Red Dust Racers.

LIMITED TO 500 COPIES.

View AllClose

Related Products

Goodwood Revival 2014 DVD Goodwood Revival 2014 DVD Back Cover
Add to Cart

Goodwood Revival 2014 DVD

$59.95
ISBN: 5037899050552 Exceptional wheel-to-wheel motor racing, plus the unique way in which it is staged, has made the Goodwood Revival the most popular historic motor sport event in the world. The...
Out of stock
Goodwood Revival 2015 DVD Goodwood Revival 2015 DVD Back

Goodwood Revival 2015 DVD

$59.95
This exclusive double-disc set captures all the excitement and drama of the sensational 2015 Goodwood Revival. Highlights of every race are featured, with heart in the mouth competition creating...
Out of stock
Goodwood Revival 2011 DVD

Goodwood Revival 2011 DVD

Odeon

$59.95
available now. PAL, zone 2, 2 DVD set.   Other Details Bar Code: 5037899031124   //  