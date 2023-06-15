Denizens of Dust - Lake Perkolilli Red Dust Revival 2022 (Graeme Cocks)

224pp, approx. 400 full colour photographs, hard cover case bound with a French folded dust jacket. 350mm x 248mm.

The 2022 Lake Perkolilli Red Dust Revival was a sensational event with 100 cars and 50 bikes stirring up the dust as they sped around on the fastest natural surface race track in the world.

From 19 to 25 September 2022, thousands of motoring enthusiasts flocked to this remote location in outback Western Australia to be part of this absolutely awesome event. This extraordinary celebration of a bygone era of motor racing created new legends of the track. Motorcycles and motor cars dramatically kicking up the dust, roaring around the circuit, being repaired and sent out again to thrill the crowds. There were planes landing and helicopters buzzing overhead adding to the sense of excitement.

The memories of this once in a lifetime spectacle have been captured in the book "Denizens of Dust" with contributions from a selection of photographers. They got down and got dirty to document the stunning array of vintage machinery, the joy of the participants and the amazement of the onlookers.

LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE. DON'T MISS OUT! IT WILL NOT BE RE-PRINTED.