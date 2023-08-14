Roger's Run - A Life On The Edge (Roger Nathan)

From the bestselling author of the gripping tale, An Adventurous Life: The Costin-Nathan Story by Roger Nathan, a motor racing autobiography, we present to you his latest book; ‘Roger’s Run a life on the edge’ a hard-back edition available now. Roger is back with his second book, an even more daring narrative of his adventures. This story follows the extraordinary life and career of Roger Nathan detailing his thrilling flying experiences in the Middle East and the west coast of Africa and much else. Narrated in the first person, this book takes you on a journey from North London to the Lebanese war zone. Becoming involved in two civil wars, one inadvertently and in an extraordinary tale of twists and turns, became instrumental in securing the release of seven Italian Nuns held captive by rebel forces. After their remarkable escape the nuns went on to meet with the Pope in the Vatican. Additionally, 'special missions' were undertaken on behalf of the United Nations and others, during this volatile period. He received a letter of Commendation from the UN for services rendered. A life lived to the full of amazing successes, catastrophic failures and lessons learnt great and small! Roger Nathan brings to you an adventure story like no other, available online and in stores.