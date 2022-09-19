Saab 92 - 96V4 - The Original Saab - The Complete Story (Lance Cole, 2022)

Description

Launched in 1949 as the 92 before evolving into the 93, 96 2-stroke and 96V4, this car was in production for thirty-one years. Attracting global admiration and sales, it also excelled in motorsport and by the early 1960s was the most successful rally-car in Europe. A decline in sales in the 1960s was reversed with the launch of the 96V4 which resulted in its success continuing into the 1980s. With over 200 archive and colour photographs, this book provides a new description of the Saab company’s original car and includes detailed biographies of important Saab figures and extensive discussion of the engineering and design decisions that made the car such a success. There is coverage of the original Saab story in North and South America and a comprehensive review of Saab 92, 93, 96, motor sport history. Full technical details and specifications and tuning details are given and finally, there is a chapter on owners' experiences and Saab veteran's recollections.

Book Title:
Saab 92 - 96V4 - The Original Saab - The Complete Story
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year: 2022
2022
Pages:
208
Author:
Lance Cole
