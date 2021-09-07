Sam's Scrapbook - My Motorsports Memories (Sam Posey with John Posey)

Sam Posey raced a huge variety of sports cars, saloons and open-wheel machines in numerous racing arenas ― Can-Am, USRRC, Trans-Am, IMSA, Indy, NASCAR, Formula 5000 and Formula 1 ― against rivals and friends such as George Follmer, Parnelli Jones, Mark Donohue, Peter Revson, Dan Gurney, David Hobbs and Brian Redman. Sam’s Scrapbook gives a first-hand account of a romantic era in racing, through pictures no one has seen and stories no one has heard. Running alongside the images, Posey’s commentary is fascinating and thoughtful, and in turns both amusing and emotional. This is an unusual and engaging memoir by one of America’s best-loved racing heroes that will appeal to all motorsports enthusiasts.