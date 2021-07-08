Shadow The Magnificent Machines Of A Man Of Mystery - Can-Am, Formula 1, F5000 (Pete Lyons)

Description

Hardcover book, Published in 2020, ISBN: 9781910505496, 448 pages

Enigmatic American Don Nichols, D-Day paratrooper, Army counter-intelligence officer and controversial entrepreneur, went on to create a racing marque that seems as cloaked as the man himself. Shadow was the only US-based team to win a Can-Am championship, and one of only three to score a victory in Formula 1. Yet history lavishly celebrates his nominal rivals Dan Gurney and Roger Penske, while Nichols has long remained, yes, a shadowy figure — despite staying the difficult international course far longer, for 11 racing seasons, 1970 to 1980. But at last Pete Lyons, who was there in the day, lifts the veil from this secretive man and the innovative, extraordinary, magnificent racing cars and world-class team he created.’

 

  • First-ever book revealing the whole story of the iconic ‘black’ Shadows and the Shadowman who made it all happen.
  • Coverage of the Can-Am years occupies the book’s first half, starting with the jaw-droppingly radical, low-line car of 1970 and culminating in the championship winner of 1974.
  • Formula 1, 1973–80, fills the book’s second half, highlighted by Alan Jones’s 1977 Austrian Grand Prix victory.
  • Also included are sections on Shadow’s Formula 5000 and second-generation Can-Am efforts.
  • Author Pete Lyons, an award-winning racing journalist and historian, covered Shadow from the team’s very first race in 1970.
  • The text is based on the author’s extensive interviews with the late Don Nichols and many other key members of his organisation, including famed drivers George Follmer and Jackie Oliver as well as brilliant car designers Trevor Harris and Tony Southgate.
  • Publication is timed to coincide with Shadow’s 50th anniversary in 2020.
  • Big, beautiful and packed with facts and anecdotes, the book is lavishly illustrated with period and recent photography.
View AllClose

