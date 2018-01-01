Speedway Action - Australian Oval Track Racing 1960 - 1990 (Tony Loxley)

Featuring years 1960 – 1990s Sprint Cars, Midgets, Solos, Side Cars, Super Sedans to name a few. - Over 300 glossy pages covering oval track racing in Australia from 1960 to 1990.

This lavishly designed book from Tony Loxley and Andrew Green of Full Throttle Publishing, incorporates first person memories from drivers, car owners, promoters, riders and passengers who competed and were involved with the sport throughout this time frame; also included are many items of memorabilia, and hundreds of action-packed images, many not previously seen before, nor reproduced in such a lavish style.

There is also a special 22 section covering the sport up to 2018, specifically geared towards today's fans of the sport.

The Foreword is by Howard Revell with Intros by '70s sedan star Bruce Maxell and leading journalist, Dennis Newlyn. The Sydney Morning Herald's and Wheels Magazine's Peter McKay has penned the Afterword.

This beautiful book is A4 landscape, hard-bound with a dust jacket.

Description: