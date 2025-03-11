Amberley Books

Standard Vanguard Cars

Description

Kevin Warrington presents a comprehensive account of the robust, innovative and popular Standard Vanguard range of cars.

Detailing the various phases of model development, saloon and estate versions, as well as commercial models, are examined.

The economic Ensign models and the luxury Vanguard Six model, which incorporated a six-cylinder engine that would later power the Triumph 2000, are also featured alongside an insight into the history of the Standard Motor Company, which would later change its branding exclusively to Triumph.

The Phase III Vanguard cars were later revised by Italian stylist Giovanni Michellotti, who was also the architect of the Triumph models. Illustrated with both contemporary and current illustrations, this book is an invaluable guide to a popular range of British family cars of the 1950s.

