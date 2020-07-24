Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 2011 Race Highlights DVD

Victory for the HRT pair of Garth Tander and Nick Percat came against the run of form in a season dominated by Triple Eight, but on this occasion at Bathurst the two Team Vodafone Commodores proved their own worst enemies. Time after time the Mark Skaife/Craig Lowndes car was delayed at pitstops queued up behind the Jamie Whincup/Andrew Thompson sister entry, and ultimately the former’s race was lost when it got stuck behind the latter on the track – when Whincup’s battery died, prompting the Safety Car.

Never in the history of the event had one crew had their race so compromised by their team-mate since the two factory Mitsubishis crashed into one another through Hell Corner on the opening lap in 1985.

