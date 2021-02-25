TCs Forever - An Appreciation & Reference By Michael Sherrell

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780731688777
UPC:
9780731688777
MPN:
9780731688777
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • TCs Forever: An Appreciation & Reference By Michael Sherrell (0731688775) - front
  • TCs Forever: An Appreciation & Reference By Michael Sherrell (0731688775) - cont
$295.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Author: Michael Sherrell, Hardbound, 265 Pages, ISBN: 0731688775,  ***SECOND-HAND BOOK IN VERY GOOD CONDITION***

This is not just another MG book.

It is a unique expression of affection for the redoubtable MGTC by an enthusiast well qualified to sing its praises.

Mike Sherell has been in and around TCs for more than a quarter of a century. He is guru to a small band of intrepid enthusiasts who comprise the MG TC Owners Club in Western Australia.

Having owned and driven TC/9491 for over thirty years, the author is well qualified to comment on the model, its status, development and preservation. "TCs Forever!" is therefore a very personal book.

It is a reflection of one man's passion for his car and what it represents. Thus it is at once a manual, a testimony, a reference book, an expose. It combines homespun philosophy, rigorous analytical detail, explicit instruction and broad commentary. In essence, it lays bare both
the car and the man.

The publication of "TCs Forever!" brings to fruition a long standing personal goal for its author.

It should be essential reading for anyone who has claimed even the most casual acquaintance with "the sports car America loved first".

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Sturgis: The Photography of Michael Lichter Sturgis: The Photography of Michael Lichter

Sturgis - The Photography of Michael Lichter

Motorbooks

$99.99
By: Michael Lichter, Peter Fonda . In 1938, J. C. "Pappy" Hoel hosted a half-mile dirt track race in the sleepy Black Hills town of Sturgis, South Dakota. Nine riders participated in the race and...