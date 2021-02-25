TCs Forever - An Appreciation & Reference By Michael Sherrell

Author: Michael Sherrell, Hardbound, 265 Pages, ISBN: 0731688775, ***SECOND-HAND BOOK IN VERY GOOD CONDITION***

This is not just another MG book.

It is a unique expression of affection for the redoubtable MGTC by an enthusiast well qualified to sing its praises.

Mike Sherell has been in and around TCs for more than a quarter of a century. He is guru to a small band of intrepid enthusiasts who comprise the MG TC Owners Club in Western Australia.

Having owned and driven TC/9491 for over thirty years, the author is well qualified to comment on the model, its status, development and preservation. "TCs Forever!" is therefore a very personal book.

It is a reflection of one man's passion for his car and what it represents. Thus it is at once a manual, a testimony, a reference book, an expose. It combines homespun philosophy, rigorous analytical detail, explicit instruction and broad commentary. In essence, it lays bare both

the car and the man.

The publication of "TCs Forever!" brings to fruition a long standing personal goal for its author.

It should be essential reading for anyone who has claimed even the most casual acquaintance with "the sports car America loved first".