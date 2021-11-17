The 914 and 914-6 Porsche, A Restorer’s Guide to Authenticity III (Dr. B. Johnson)

Description

The 914 and 914-6 Porsche, A Restorer’s Guide to Authenticity III takes a part-by-part, year-by-year approach to what an owner or prospective buyer should look for when evaluating a 914 Porsche. For each year, from 1970 through 1976, the authors examine with amazing detail every change, documented or not, of each model – and now including major mechanical components. Also included are the most accurate and comprehensive chassis number and color/upholstery listings anywhere.

136 pages, 528 color photos, 48 illustrations.

Additional Information

Author:
Dr. B. Johnson
Book Title:
The 914 and 914-6 Porsche, A Restorer’s Guide to Authenticity III
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
136
