The 914 and 914-6 Porsche, A Restorer’s Guide to Authenticity III (Dr. B. Johnson)

Description
The 914 and 914-6 Porsche, A Restorer’s Guide to Authenticity III takes a part-by-part, year-by-year approach to what an owner or prospective buyer should look for when evaluating a 914 Porsche. For each year, from 1970 through 1976, the authors examine with amazing detail every change, documented or not, of each model – and now including major mechanical components. Also included are the most accurate and comprehensive chassis number and color/upholstery listings anywhere.
136 pages, 528 color photos, 48 illustrations.
Additional Information
|
Author:
|
Dr. B. Johnson
|
Book Title:
|
The 914 and 914-6 Porsche, A Restorer’s Guide to Authenticity III
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Paperback
|
Publication Year:
|
2021
|
Pages:
|
136