The 911 and 912 Porsche, A Restorer’s Guide to Authenticity II (Dr. B. Johnson)

Description

The 911 and 912 Porsche, A Restorer’s Guide to Authenticity II takes a part-by-part, year-by-year approach to what an owner or prospective buyer should look for when evaluating a 911 or 912 Porsche. For each year, from 1965 through 1973, the author examines with amazing detail every change, documented or not, of each model – and now including major mechanical components. Also included are the most accurate and comprehensive option, chassis number and color/upholstery listings anywhere.

Unique Gallery Access

TPR, Inc. customers also have access to images in the book at much higher resolution included at no additional charge. After your order is processed you will be able to select the Gallery area on this website and enter your email address and password. Once your account is established, you will have non-expiring access to view the images.

208 pages, 885 color photos, 124 illustrations.

