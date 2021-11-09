The book of the Triumph Twins 1945-1959 Pre-Unit 350cc. 500cc & 650cc Including Useful Advice on the 1937-1939 Twins

Book of the Triumph Twins 1945-1959 Pre-Unit 350cc. 500cc & 650cc Including Useful Advice on the 1937-1939 Twins

Author: W. Haycraft

ISBN: 9781588501417

VP Book ID: 20078

Pages: 132

Dimensions: 5 1/2" x 8 1/2"

Description: 132 pages, 69 black & white illustrations, size 5.5 x 8.5 inches. Originally published under a similar title, this book is one of The Motorcyclist’s Library series published in the USA by Floyd Clymer by arrangement with the original publishers, Pitman Ltd. of London, England.

Applicable to the entire 1937-1959 range of 350cc, 500cc and 650cc Triumph pre-unit twin cylinder motorcycles including the 3TA, 3T Deluxe, 5T, 5TA, TR5, T100, TR6, T110 and T120 models. It includes useful information on the earlier girder fork, rigid frame, spring hub, dynamo and magneto pre-unit twins that was omitted from the later edition of this same title.

However, the predominance of the content focuses on the 1945-1959 models, a transitional time for Triumph motorcycles. Many of the pre-unit twins of that era were starting to be equipped with alternator and distributor electronics. In addition, swing arm rear suspension and telescoping forks had become standard equipment.

This publication includes complete technical data, service and maintenance information and detailed instructions for the repair and overhaul of the major mechanical and electrical components. There is adequate detailed text and diagrams to assist in major refurbishing such as an engine rebuild or even a complete renovation. Out-of-print and unavailable for many years it is becoming increasingly more difficult to find on the secondary market and we are pleased to be able to offer this reproduction as a service to all Triumph motorcycle owners and enthusiasts worldwide