Triumph Tiger 100/Daytona (The Development History of the Pre-Unit & Unit Construction 500cc Twins) (Paperback, J R Nelson) - 2nd hand book in excellent condition.

About this book

The outstanding success of 'Bonnie', the author's previous development history of the Triumph

Bonneville, has led to the publication of this companion work which provides similar, highly

detailed information, about the smaller capacity but equally popular 500cc twin. It commences

with the introduction of the new, sporting 500cc Tiger 100 mode/ in 1939 and continues right

through until production ceased during 7974, when the first disc front brake models were about to

be marketed Presented in a two-part format within the one cover, the first part relates to the

original separate engine and gearbox designs, the second part covering the redesigned

unit-construction models that soon took on a new name from the American road racing event in

which they scored some notable successes.

Detailed specifications of each model are given on a year-to-year basis, including the full

specification of those destined for the US market and the many changes in co/our schemes.

Numerous illustrations provide details not only of complete machines but also of component parts

to show where changes have been made. All are truly authentic photographs and line drawings,

originating from the archives of the old Triumph Engineering Company.

About the author

John Nelson needs little by way of introduction, having joined the Triumph Engineering Company

in 1950 to work his way through the Works, Design and Development Departments. He took over

responsibility for the Development Department from 1953 to 1957 and was subsequently

appointed Service Manager. He left Triumph in 1972 to join Norton Motors as their Service

Manager and when Norton was acquired by NV T he transferred to Kitts Green where his service

responsibilities also included BSA and Triumph. When Kitts Green closed he joined Steye Daimler

Puch as their Service Manager, then returned to the Triumph Co-operative for a brief but hectic

spell as their Managing Director. After a further short spell with Steye Daimler Puch he decided to

go it alone as a self-employed consultant and author, forming his own limited company, J.R.

Technical Publications, to supply British motorcyclists with technical information and service

publications.

His hobbies are motorcycles (including riding them), avoiding gardening, and caravanning.

He is at present Patron of the Triumph Owners Club and a member of the Motorcycle Industries'

Executive Club.



