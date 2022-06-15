The Great Challenge Volume 1 - The Clark Era (Dieter Streve-Mulhens, Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, 1999, Signed)

2nd hand book in very good condition.

325 photos in monochrome, 256 pages

Text: Burkhard Nuppeney

Biographies of Jim Clark and 11 additional racing drivers of that era: Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Carel Godin de Beaufort, Joakim Bonnier, Jack Brabham, Richie Ginther, Masten Gregory, Dan Gurney, Phil Hill, Innes Ireland, Willy Mairesse.

Foreword Dan Gurney. Recollections to the time record Sir Jack Brabham, John Cooper, Gerard Crombac, Bernie Ecclestone, Phil Hill and Rob Walker.