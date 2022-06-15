The Great Challenge Volume 1 - The Clark Era (Dieter Streve-Mulhens, Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, 1999, Signed)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9783000037078
UPC:
9783000037078
MPN:
9783000037078
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
3.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The Great Challenge 1 - The Clark Era (Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Dieter and Schlegelmilch, 1999, Signed) ( 9783000037078)
  • The Great Challenge 1 - The Clark Era (Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Dieter and Schlegelmilch, 1999, Signed) ( 9783000037078)
  • The Great Challenge 1 - The Clark Era (Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Dieter and Schlegelmilch, 1999, Signed) ( 9783000037078)
  • The Great Challenge 1 - The Clark Era (Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Dieter and Schlegelmilch, 1999, Signed) ( 9783000037078)
  • The Great Challenge 1 - The Clark Era (Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Dieter and Schlegelmilch, 1999, Signed) ( 9783000037078)
  • The Great Challenge 1 - The Clark Era (Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Dieter and Schlegelmilch, 1999, Signed) ( 9783000037078)
  • The Great Challenge 1 - The Clark Era (Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Dieter and Schlegelmilch, 1999, Signed) ( 9783000037078)
  • The Great Challenge 1 - The Clark Era (Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Dieter and Schlegelmilch, 1999, Signed) ( 9783000037078)
$500.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

2nd hand book in very good condition.

325 photos in monochrome, 256 pages

Text: Burkhard Nuppeney

Biographies of Jim Clark and 11 additional racing drivers of that era: Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Carel Godin de Beaufort, Joakim Bonnier, Jack Brabham, Richie Ginther, Masten Gregory, Dan Gurney, Phil Hill, Innes Ireland, Willy Mairesse.

Foreword Dan Gurney. Recollections to the time record Sir Jack Brabham, John Cooper, Gerard Crombac, Bernie Ecclestone, Phil Hill and Rob Walker.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
4000
Book Title:
The Great Challenge 1 - The Clark Era
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
1999
Pages:
254
Author:
Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Dieter and Schlegelmilch
View AllClose